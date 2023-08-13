Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Digital Ally stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Digital Ally has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

