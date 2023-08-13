Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Digital Ally stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Digital Ally has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGLY
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.