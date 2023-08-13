Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

