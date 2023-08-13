Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, reports. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Direct Digital updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 4.12. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
