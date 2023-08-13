Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $14.29 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

