Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $5.43 on Friday. Doma has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

