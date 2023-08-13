Donaldson Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

DCI stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

