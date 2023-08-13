Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Down 4.1 %
Dynatronics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
