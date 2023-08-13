Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 4.1 %

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.