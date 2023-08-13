Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of DYN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

