ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 184,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ECARX Price Performance
ECX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 325,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,927. ECARX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ECARX in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
