ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 184,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ECARX Price Performance

ECX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 325,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,927. ECARX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ECARX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ECARX in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECARX

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.