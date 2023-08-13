ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 184,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ECARX Price Performance

ECX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 325,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,927. ECARX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ECARX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ECARX in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

