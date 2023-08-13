ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading Down 0.6%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. 12,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

In other ECB Bancorp news, CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,460.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

