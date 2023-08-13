Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WAVE remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

