Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $54,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Ecolab by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 794,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,394. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

