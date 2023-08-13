Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

