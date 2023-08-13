Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $562.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.79. The company has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

