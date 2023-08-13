ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.77 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $16,372.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04820589 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,134.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

