Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.74 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

