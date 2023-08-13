ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ENB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENBP opened at $14.70 on Friday. ENB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.