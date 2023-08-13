ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
ENB Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENBP opened at $14.70 on Friday. ENB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.
ENB Financial Company Profile
