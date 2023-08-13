Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Head to Head Review

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Spine Injury Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $5.43 billion 0.82 $1.38 billion $1.05 3.08 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 813.85 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 24.59% 120.37% 44.52% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Enel Chile and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.2% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel Chile and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enel Chile beats Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

