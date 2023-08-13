Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerflex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enerflex by 64.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enerflex by 2,072.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

