Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Energi has a market cap of $4.70 million and $128,357.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,447,126 coins and its circulating supply is 67,447,503 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

