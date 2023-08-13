Energy Services of America (ESOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESOA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

