Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,379,000 after buying an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 889,523 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $56,997,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

