EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

