Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.48 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.