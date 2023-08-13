Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Enstar Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.