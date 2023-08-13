Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

