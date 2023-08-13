Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,632. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.
