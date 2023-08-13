Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,632. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.