Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

Envirotech Vehicles stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.79. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

