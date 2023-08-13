Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Shares Down 17%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 8,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

powering the dawn of energy storage eos’ mission is to deliver energy storage solutions that make clean, safe, reliable electricity affordable and accessible to all. through innovation in batteries, eos is powering a new dawn of energy storage and a sustainable energy future. eos’ proprietary rechargeable zinc hybrid cathode battery will initially be sold for $160/kwh, and is electrically rechargeable with a life of over 5,000 cycles (15 years) with a full duty cycle and at full depth of discharge.

