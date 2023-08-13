ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 1.6% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $53.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.25 or 1.00078798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00968642 USD and is down -56.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $121.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

