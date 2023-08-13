Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $247.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $208.00.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.60.

NYSE:ESS opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

