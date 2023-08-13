Ethereum Price Hits $1,855.44 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,855.44 or 0.06308052 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $222.92 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,145,768 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.