Euro Coin Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $54.18 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,501,195 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

