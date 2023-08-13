Evercore ISI Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $240.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.26.

Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.27. Illumina has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

