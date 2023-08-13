Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Everi by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.