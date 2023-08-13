Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRI

Everi Price Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.