Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 378,709 shares traded.

Evgen Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

