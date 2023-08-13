Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:EE opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,957,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

