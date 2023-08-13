ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $410,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XFIN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

