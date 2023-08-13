FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $300.35 million and $63.84 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 2.1917627 USD and is down -10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

