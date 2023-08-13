FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) to Issue Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. FBD has a 52-week low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.55 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, farm, and business insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

