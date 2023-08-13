FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) to Issue Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FBD Price Performance
Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. FBD has a 52-week low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.55 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45.
About FBD
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FBD
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.