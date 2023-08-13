FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,779.79

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,779.79 ($22.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,702 ($21.75). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,718 ($21.96), with a volume of 23,860 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($29.79) price target on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,783.29. The firm has a market cap of £482.07 million, a PE ratio of -12,271.43 and a beta of 0.64.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

