Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $33.36 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $64,104.81 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,309.27 or 1.00062579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95790102 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $67,836.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

