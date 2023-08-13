Femasys’ (FEMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Femasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 8.02. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 978.86% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. Analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Femasys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

