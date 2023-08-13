Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

