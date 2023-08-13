Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $165.89 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $165.89 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,939,976 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

