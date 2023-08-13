Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $166.93 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,939,976 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.