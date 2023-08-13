F&G Annuities & Life’s (FG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

FG opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 584,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 497,749 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $5,026,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

