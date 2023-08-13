Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 697.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $132,669,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $336.70 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.46.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock worth $7,185,854. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

