Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,032 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $281.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

